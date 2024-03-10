Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has begun his training in the nets ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He was recently seen smashing huge sixes in the practice session as the defending champions began their camp ahead of the T20 extravaganza.

The video comes days after Dhoni joined the Chennai-based franchise following his participation in the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Popular cricketers like India captain Rohit Sharma, and legendary Sachin Tendulkar, as well as sportspersons, actors, singers, politicians, and businesspersons, among others, also attended the event.

In the latest clip shared by CSK on Instagram, Dhoni, in his long hair, was seen wearing the franchise's outfit and hitting a big six during the net session.

Watch the clip below:

Last year, MS Dhoni captained CSK to their fifth IPL Trophy. As a batter, the right-handed batter scored 104 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 182.46, with the help of 10 sixes. The Ranchi-born also completed 5,000 runs in the T20 league.

“He is a very good role model” – Sunil Gavaskar lauds MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently lauded MS Dhoni for the way he carries on and off the field. The 74-year-old called him a role model while expressing gratitude towards Dhoni for giving him an autograph on his shirt last season. Gavaskar said on Star Sports:

“Ever since I saw MSD playing for the first time, I have been his fan. He is a very good role model. The way he conducts himself with grace, it made me go to him and request him, and I am very happy that he agreed to sign on my shirt.”

MS Dhoni will mark his return as CSK will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. The wicketkeeper-batter would be keen to weave his magic once again both as batter and keeper. It is rumored to be his last season in the cash-rich league.

CSK’s schedule in IPL 2024 so far

March 22: vs RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 8 pm IST

March 26: vs Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7:30 pm IST

March 31: vs Delhi Capitals at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag at 7:30 pm IST

April 5: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 pm IST

