[Watch] Fan gets thrashed by cops for trying to steal the match ball in KKR vs MI IPL 2024 game

In a viral video on X, a cricket fan clad in a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey was seen getting caught while stealing the match ball. The incident took place during KKR's home game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, May 11.

Andre Russell's maximum in the long-on region against Piyush Chawla in the ninth over saw the ball, which went several rows back, collected by the fan. However, as he was planning to take the ball with him, the cops recovered the ball and sent it back to the field. In the background, a Mumbai fielder is also seen waiting for the ball.

Moreover, as the fan thought he was free after they took away the ball, the cops thrashed him out of the stands.

While few people on social media thought it was rude behavior by the cops towards the fan, some had amusing takes on BCCI having only a solitary ball to continue the game.

KKR to play IPL Qualifier 1 after 10 years

Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged as table-toppers in the Indian Premier League 2024 with consistent all-round performances. With a record of 9-3-1 in 13 games, KKR became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Most importantly, they will feature in Qualifier 1 after 10 years.

In the 2014 season, the Gautam Gambhir-led side finished second in the points table and prevailed by 28 runs against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Qualifier 1. They clinched a thrilling victory in the final against Punjab to win their second IPL title.

It will be interesting to see if Shreyas Iyer and company can continue their good form and win that elusive title, that has evaded them for the last 10 years. However, they will miss the services of their opening batter Phil Salt, who has returned to England for the T20I series against Pakistan.

However, experienced batter Nitish Rana is back for the side after recovering from a finger injury and is expected to be among the runs.

