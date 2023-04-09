[Watch] Fans at Wankhede Stadium chant 'WE WANT DHONI' during the MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2023

Fans at the Wankhede Stadium have showered their love for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on several occasions during their clash against home side Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.

CSK won the match clinically by seven wickets due to an all-round performance from their side. MI batted first and could only score 157/8 after Chennai spin twins Ravindra Jadeja (3/20) and Mitchell Santner (2/28) strangled them in the middle overs.

Ajinkya Rahane then made light work of the chase with his blistering 61 off 27 balls. After his departure, Ruturaj Gaikwad (40* off 36 balls) stayed unbeaten till the end and ensured CSK's safe passage home.

MS Dhoni did not come out to bat in the chase, much to the disappointment of the fans in attendance. A Twitter user posted a video on the social media platform, which revealed the craze of the CSK captain at MI's home ground.

"I told him to go and enjoy and not take stress"- CSK captain MS Dhoni on his advice to Ajinkya Rahane

Speaking at the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni opened up about his conversation with Ajinkya Rahane before the start of IPL 2023. Dhoni revealed that he advised Rahane to enjoy his game and play freely.

"Me and Jinks spoke right at the start of our practice for CSK. He was simple and asked what I was looking from him. He has that ability to manipulate the field and is technically very sound. I told him to go and enjoy and not take stress. I told him he might not get the first game but when he gets a game we'll back him," said CSK captain.

On the importance of cultivating a winning habit, 'Captain Cool' added:

"I feel all the games are important. The first target is always to win enough games to get into the Qualifier and depending on where you stand in the league table always helps but that's too far ahead. The first thing is to look at the problems in front of you, solve them and win enough games."

CSK will next face the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (April 12) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

