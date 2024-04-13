[Watch] "Garden me ghumo mat" - Rohit Sharma in funny interactive session with teammates ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

India captain Rohit Sharma was seen in a jolly mood during a fun interactive session with his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In a video shared by MI on Instagram, the players were seen playing alphabet gaming where Rohit came up with his epic one-liner from the recently concluded home Test series against England. Rohit can be heard saying:

"Garden me ghumo mat." (Don't walk in the garden.)

On the professional front, Rohit has amassed 156 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 167.74 this season. The right-hander scored 38 runs off 24 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in his last outing.

The 36-year-old will now look to continue his exploits with the bat ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The ICC tournament is scheduled to take place in the United States of America and the West Indies in June. Rohit has been confirmed to lead India by BCCI secretary Jay Shah ahead of the showpiece event.

"I see him in Chennai" - Michael Vaughan predicts Rohit Sharma will lead CSK in IPL 2025

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted that five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma will join the Super Kings and replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as the skipper in the IPL next season.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia on TouTube, Vaughan said (via India Today):

"I think he will go to Chennai, replace MS Dhoni. Gaikwad is doing it this year. Do you think it's just a holding job? Maybe Rohit next year?"

He added:

"I see him in Chennai. I seem him there. If he were to captain Chennai and came to Mumbai, will he get booed?"

For the unversed, MS Dhoni, who led CSK to their fifth IPL trophy last year, relinquished his captaincy in what is rumored to be his last season in the T20 tournament.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain after leaving Gujarat Titans (GT) on a trade deal. The all-rounder registered a hat-trick of losses in his first three games as skipper but led the team to two consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals and RCB.