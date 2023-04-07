[Watch] "Ghar aaye ho, mehemaan nawaazi toh karenge hi" - MI and CSK players catch up at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their clash in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players caught up with each other while training at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their clash in IPL 2023.

MI have played one match in the tournament so far against RCB, which they lost comprehensively. CSK lost the season opener against the Gujarat Titans and then made a comeback by edging out the Lucknow Super Giants at their home ground on Monday.

CSK and MI will now face off in a high-octane clash on April 8 (Saturday). It is often billed as the El Clásico of IPL by fans due to the rich history between the two teams.

The Mumbai Indians recently shared a video on their official Instagram handle on Friday to give fans a glimpse of Mumbai and Chennai players interacting with each other at the Wankhede Stadium during a practice session. They captioned the post:

You can watch the video below:

Mumbai Indians recently roped in Riley Meredith as an injury replacement for Jhye Richardson for the remainder of IPL 2023.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

