[Watch] Hardik hugs Ruturaj, Kishan makes fun of Gill's expressions as India do photo-op in new ODI kit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, July 26, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of India's photo-op in the new ODI kit ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies.

Almost all squad members, except for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, feature in the one-minute-and-eighteen-second clip, making different poses or saying a few things to the camera. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was seen hugging Ruturaj Gaikwad, who'll lead India in the Asia Games on the sidelines of the World Cup.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, had a fun interaction with Shubman Gill, seemingly about the latter's expressions in front of the camera.

You can watch the video here:

Chahal, who looked delighted to be back in blue in the video, hasn't played international cricket since January. He played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, though, and picked 21 wickets from 14 games at 20.57.

This series will be an important preparation for the leg-spinner ahead of the World Cup because he hasn't shown consistent form in the last few months.

The same goes for Kishan, who'll compete with Sanju Samson to solidify a place in the ODI squad, Jaydev Unadakat (who recently made a Test comeback but hasn't played an ODI since 2013), and Mukesh Kumar, who could be in for an ODI debut.

Squad for the ODIs vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar.

Schedule of India's ODI series vs West Indies

27 July: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Start time: 7:00 pm IST