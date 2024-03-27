[Watch] Hyderabad fans chant 'Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma' ahead at SRH vs MI clash of IPL 2024

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma got a rousing reception at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

Even before the start of the contest, chants for Sharma filled the stadium. A video has gone viral on social media, in which the spectators can be heard shouting 'Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma.'

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the crowd went into a frenzy when Rohit Sharma stepped onto the field for his final preparations before the match.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma was removed as the MI captain ahead of the IPL 2024. Mumbai traded in talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya in an all-cash deal from Gujarat Titans (GT) and named him as their new skipper.

Sharma's captaincy stint with Mumbai was an incredibly successful one, as he led the team to five IPL titles. He looked in great touch with the bat in the team's opening match of the season, scoring 43 runs off 29 balls in a losing cause against Gujarat.

Rohit Sharma was presented with a special jersey ahead of his 200th appearance for MI in IPL

The ongoing match between MI and SRH marked Rohit Sharma's 200th appearance for Mumbai in the IPL. The franchise felicitated the seasoned campaigner by presenting him with a special jersey.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar handed Sharma the special team jersey with the number 200 printed on the back.

Expand Tweet

Sharma played for the now-defunct Decan Chargers in the first three editions of the IPL. He was roped in by Mumbai at the mega-auction in 2011 for ₹9.20 crore, and since then he has been an integral part of the team.

He became the captain for the first time after Ricky Ponting handed over the reins to him during the 2013 season. With 5084 runs to his name, Sharma is also the leading run-getter for MI in IPL.