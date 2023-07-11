[WATCH] “I didn’t teach any bad words to my wife” - MS Dhoni at his witty best at LGM audio and trailer launch

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was at his witty best during the audio and trailer launch of LGM: Let’s Get Married, his first film production venture.

While speaking at the launch event in Chennai, he quipped that his wife Sakshi Dhoni knows bad words in Tamil and added that he didn’t teach any of them because he doesn’t know any.

The India legend, who recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, visited Chennai for the first time since CSK won the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

Dhoni began his speech at the event with the famous CSK slogan ‘Chennai Super Kings ku oru periya Whistle adinga’, which was welcomed by a loud cheer from the audience. He then went on to joke about Sakshi knowing Tamil bad words.

“I didn’t teach any bad words to my wife. The reason is very simple, I don’t know bad words in Tamil. I know is some other languages,” he said.

Staying in humorous mode, he quipped:

"How many of you are married here? You all know who the boss of the house is then.”

The World Cup-winning captain went on to add that LGM is a very clean and entertaining movie.

“I can watch it with my daughter. She is eight and half years old, she will have questions but can watch it,” he stated.

The movie LGM has been produced under the banner Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film stars Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, Ivana, Yogi Babu, and RJ Vijay.

“Once IPL started in 2008, I was adopted by Tamil Nadu” - Dhoni

During his speech at the LGM trailer launch, Dhoni also opened up on his special association with Chennai. He stated that he was destined to produce his first film in Tamil.

“When Sakshi came up with the idea and explained everything, I said we are making it in Tamil and its destiny, which I believe in. My Test debut happened in Chennai, my highest test score is in Chennai. When it comes to cricket, a lot of things happened which I am proud of, it happened in Chennai. Not to forget, once IPL started in 2008, I was adopted by Tamil Nadu," the 42-year-old said.

Under Dhoni, CSK have won the IPL five times. Along with Mumbai Indians, Chennai are the most successful franchise in the Indian T20 league.

