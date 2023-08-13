[Watch] "Isko thoda neeche karlo" - MS Dhoni spotted clicking photos with his tennis partner's kids

Two young kids, namely Veera and Honey, had one of the best moments of their lives as they got a picture with MS Dhoni. The CSK captain's tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj shared photos and videos of him interacting with his kids.

MS Dhoni won the IPL 2023 trophy as the Chennai Super Kings captain earlier this year. After winning the final against the Gujarat Titans, Dhoni mentioned that he would try his best to return to the IPL next year as a player again.

After the IPL season ended, Dhoni underwent surgery and has been recovering slowly. Amid his recovery, he has been spotted regularly in public. Dhoni interacted with the media during the launch of Dhoni Entertainment's first movie 'Let's Get Married', and also shared a video clip of himself celebrating his birthday with his pets last month.

In a new video of MS Dhoni shared by his tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, he can be seen posing for a photo with the latter's kid. The young girl named Honey had a chocolate in her hand while posing with Dhoni.

The CSK captain told her to keep the chocolate down and look at the camera.

"Isko thoda neeche karlo (Take the chocolate slightly down)," Dhoni can be heard telling the kid.

Sumeet Kumar Bajaj also shared photos of MS Dhoni with his kids

Bajaj's bio states that he is a professional tennis player and a partner of Dhoni whenever the CSK captain plays men's doubles tennis. He seems to have a good bond with Dhoni. The former Indian skipper had a special moment with his tennis partner's kids today.

You can check out the photos here:

Bajaj's Instagram posts suggest that he has been Dhoni's tennis partner since the year 2018. The duo have won multiple local tournaments together in the men's doubles category.