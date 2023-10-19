[Watch] KL Rahul turns Superman to take a one-handed screamer during IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul gave another proof of his outstanding talent with the gloves at the 2023 World Cup by picking a one-handed stunner to send back Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan in Pune on Thursday, October 14.

Mohammed Siraj was brought back into the attack to get a breakthrough and that's exactly what happened, with Mehidy trying to fend off a delivery down the leg side. The batter could only glove it and while it seemed like it would still go on its way to the boundary, Rahul leaped to his left and took a sensational catch with his outstretched left hand.

Rahul was understandably thrilled after taking the catch and was swarmed by Indian fielders as they realized it was crucial to keep chipping away with wickets.

Here's a video of the stunning catch:

KL Rahul's wicketkeeping has been outstanding since his comeback

There were naturally some questions about KL Rahul's wicketkeeping as he returned to the Indian team after a long-term thigh injury. For the balance of the team, it was imperative that Rahul had to keep wickets when part of the XI.

Since his comeback in the Asia Cup Super Fours game against Pakistan, Rahul has been nothing short of sensational. He has had some good catches and stumpings to his name. He has also been very vocal on the stump mic, always having a chat with the spinners and helping them find the right line and length.

India have clawed their way back in the game against Bangladesh after conceding 93 runs for the opening wicket. Kuldeep Yadav trapped Tanzid Tamim in front and then Ravindra Jadeja sent stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto back to the pavilion with a similar dismissal.

Rahul's catch saw Mehidy depart and the biggest of the blows to Bangladesh came when set batter Liton Das was dismissed after a chip shot sailed straight into the hands of the long-off fielder. With Shakib Al Hasan unavailable, Bangladesh will need their lower middle order to fire to take them to a fighting total.