[Watch] KS Bharat's flying catch sends back Ben Duckett before Stumps on Day 3 of India vs England 2nd Test

Wicketkeeper KS Bharat's incredible catch gave India the breakthrough they desperately needed as England opener Ben Duckett departed after yet another promising start late on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Visakhapatnam.

Duckett had scored 28 runs off just 27 balls and looked in ominous touch. However, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again stepped up and made the difference with the ball.

Ashwin got extra bounce from a good length around the wicket. Ben Duckett, who tried to work the ball towards the on side, could only get an inside edge onto his pads.

KS Bharat sprinted towards the ball that ballooned towards the vacant short leg region and took a sensational diving catch to send Duckett back to the shed. Ravichandran Ashwin was ecstatic and so were the Indian close-in fielders as it was a crucial breakthrough.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Ashwin replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who had bowled a sensational spell of five overs going wicketless. It was perhaps fitting that India's go-to wicket-taking option in home Tests for the past decade provided them with the breakthrough again.

India will be thrilled to dismiss Ben Duckett before Stumps

It was another frustrating batting effort from India in the second innings as they collapsed from 211/4 to 255 all-out. While it is difficult to chase a target of 399 in Indian conditions, England's Bazball ideology has shown over the past couple of years that they are confident of chasing anything.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley stitched together yet another half-century stand for England at the top of the order and laid a fine platform for their chase. This made Duckett's dismissal even more important for the hosts.

Rehan Ahmed was sent as a nightwatchman at No. 3. However, the way he has approached his innings has made it clear that England will be looking to take the challenge head-on on Day 4.

While India picked up a wicket, England put 67 runs on the board in 14 overs, with Crawley (29*) and Rehan (9*) seeing out the day. Day 4 promises to be yet another enthralling day in what has been a riveting Test series so far.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App