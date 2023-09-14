[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav's heartwarming wish to Suryakumar Yadav on 33rd birthday

Star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav wished his teammate Suryakumar Yadav a happy birthday as the latter turned 33 on Thursday, September 14. Kuldeep took to X to post a picture with SKY and Axar Patel.

The left-arm wrist-spinner also posted a video where Suryakumar was seen cutting the cake with his teammates cheering for him in the background.

Here's what Kuldeep Yadav captioned his post with:

"Wishing my brother @surya_14kumar, a very Happy Birthday! May this year be filled with even more runs, laughter, and success!🫂♥️"

Kuldeep Yadav on Suryakumar Yadav's pep talk

Kuldeep Yadav had picked up a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in their Super Fours fixture in the ongoing Asia Cup and that helped Team India win the game comfortably by a massive margin of 228 runs.

However, since the game had gone into a reserve day, India had to return to the field the very next day for their game against Sri Lanka. In a video posted by BCCI, Kuldeep was having a conversation with Suryakumar Yadav and the spinner opened up on how SKY motivated him to ensure he doesn't get complacent.

Kuldeep thanked Suryakumar Yadav for helping him stay focused and stated:

"I was confident after picking the five-wicket haul, but there was a bit of complacency and a pep talk with you (SKY) for two minutes made me understand that I need to be hungry once again for the wickets today for my team and should not slack because of the five wickets. So thank you Surya Bhai for that."

Kuldeep Yadav produced another memorable performance as his four-wicket haul helped India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs and make their way to the Asia Cup 2023 final. He has also become the fastest Indian spinner to reach 150 ODI wickets, doing it in 88 games.