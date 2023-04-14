[WATCH] MI skipper Rohit Sharma sweats it out in the nets at Wankhede ahead of IPL 2023 game vs KKR

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was recently toiling hard in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium as he geared up for the side's upcoming IPL 2023 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Mumbai-based franchise took to its Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of Rohit's recent practice session. The right-handed batter was captured hitting a wonderful lofted shot on the leg side.

Here's a video of Sharma's net session:

Mumbai haven't had an ideal start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they suffered losses in their first two outings. However, Rohit Sharma and Co. trumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets to claim their maiden win of the season.

The four-time IPL champions are currently placed eighth in the points table. MI and KKR will lock horns in an afternoon encounter in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16.

Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a stunning half-century against DC

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was under the scanner after failing to fire with the bat in the franchise's first two matches of the season. The senior batter scored just one run off 10 balls in the first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He did get off to a decent start against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), managing 21 runs, but failed to convert it into a big one. Rohit, however, came up with a fantastic knock when MI took on DC, hitting an impressive half-century.

The opening batter mustered 65 runs off 45 deliveries and was instrumental in the side chasing down the 173-run target to get off the mark in the points table.

Rohit has a wonderful record versus KKR in the cash-rich league. He has 1020 runs to his name from 31 innings at an average of 42.50 against Kolkata, including a century and six fifties.

The 35-year-old's form will be key for Mumbai as they look to make amends this time around after finishing rock-bottom in the standings in the previous edition.

