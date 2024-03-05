[Watch] MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai to commence preparations for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Tuesday (March 5) to kick off the preparations for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. He had already started batting practice over the past couple of months in his hometown Ranchi before coming to the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Dhoni was recently spotted at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar this weekend. Several videos and pictures of him playing dandiya and enjoying the events during the celebrations went viral on social media platforms over the past couple of days.

After its conclusion, Dhoni headed to Chennai to ring in the preparations for CSK's title defense this season. A fan shared a video on X to give everyone a glimpse of MS Dhoni after he landed in Chennai today.

"IPL provided an opportunity to know about other players" - MS Dhoni

Speaking in a recent Star Sports video, MS Dhoni said that the IPL provided him a platform to interact with and understand the thought processes of foreign players. He said:

“IPL gave me an opportunity to understand a lot of foreign players. I wasn’t somebody who talked a lot to the opposition players but IPL provided an opportunity to know about other players, to know what they think about cricket, to know their culture. All of that made IPL very interesting."

Reminiscing about the first season of IPL, Dhoni continued:

"The Chennai team that played in 2008 was a well-balanced team and had a lot of all-rounders. The team had a vast pool of experienced players such as Matthew Hayden, Mike Hussey, Muttiah Muralitharan, Makhaya Ntini and Jacob Oram. To get them all together in one dressing room, to get to know each other was a challenge."

CSK will square off against RCB in the season opener of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium on March 22.

