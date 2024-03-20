[Watch] MS Dhoni celebrates joyfully after hitting a 6 off Dwayne Bravo during CSK practice ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni celebrated joyfully after hitting a six in a recent practice session while facing bowling coach Dwayne Bravo.

Chennai players are currently training at MA Chidambaram Stadium to gear up for the upcoming IPL 2024. Led by Dhoni, CSK won the trophy last year by beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad in a last-ball thriller.

They will begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 19. RCB players have also landed in Chennai to commence preparations for the high-octane clash.

A fan shared a video on X to give a glimpse of MS Dhoni's recent batting session. The 42-year-old could be seen hitting a six on the front foot against Dwayne Bravo and then celebrating it with his hands up while moving backwards.

"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a good option"- Suresh Raina on potential CSK captain after MS Dhoni

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina recently analyzed the captaincy options of CSK after MS Dhoni's retirement. The former Chennai cricketer feels that Ruturaj Gaikwad has the potential to be the next captain of the yellow franchise.

In a video shared on Jio Cinema, Suresh Raina said:

"The biggest question is who will be their next captain? Even if Dhoni stepped away as captain, he would be there in the dugout as a mental toughness coach or just for his presence. But who does Dhoni have his eyes on? I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a good option."

Raina continued:

"This year is probably more important for CSK than Dhoni because we will see who he is going to select as his deputy and probably say, 'You handle this now. I've been looking after the team since 2008'. He is 42 years old now. I would like to see him play for five more years or at least 2-3 years."

Do you agree with Suresh Raina's views above? Let us know your predictions about the next CSK captain in the comments section below.