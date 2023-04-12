[Watch] MS Dhoni felicitated ahead of 200th match as CSK captain during IPL 2023 game vs RR

MS Dhoni was felicitated for completing 200 games as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ahead of the IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk on Wednesday (April 12).

He also became the first captain to achieve the landmark in the competition and is the only one to lead in over 300 T20 games. In a picture uploaded to social media, CSK owner N Srinivasan can be seen handing over a special momento to Dhoni.

Watch the felicitation ceremony below:

Dhoni has also played the most games (237) as a player in the IPL, amassing 5,004 runs, including 24 half-centuries. He has led the Chennai-based franchise to four IPL wins – 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 – since joining them in the inaugural season in 2008.

As captain, the 41-year-old has guided CSK to 120 wins in 199 games with a win percentage of 60.60, while one game didn’t yield a result. He's the only captain to lead a side to over 100 IPL wins. Besides leading CSK, MS Dhoni also captained the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 14 games in IPL 2016.

Besides the IPL, Dhoni has guided CSK to multiple Champions League T20 campaigns in 2012 and 2014. He will now look to guide them to their fifth IPL win and move level with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians for the joint-most titles in competition history.

MS Dhoni is the second richest player in IPL

MS Dhoni is the second richest player in the IPL since its inception in 2008, earning Rs 176.84 crore.

The wicketkeeper-batter was retained for Rs 12 crore ahead of IPL 2023. He's only behind MI captain Rohit Sharma, who has earned Rs 178.60 crore in the cash-rich league. The 35-year-old was retained for Rs 16 crore last season.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, is third, earning Rs 173.30 crore from the T20 tournament. Others in the top five list include Suresh Raina (Rs 110.74 crore) and Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 109.01 crore).

