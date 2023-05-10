[Watch] MS Dhoni gifts CSK jerseys to Oscar-winning team ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni met the Oscar-winning team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers' ahead of the upcoming game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 10.

The 41-year-old gave customized jerseys to director Kartiki Gonsalves and the couple Bellie and Bomman during their special meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Sharing a heart-warming video on Instagram, CSK captioned the post:

“Tudumm 🎬 Special occasion with very special people.”

For the uninitiated, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

The film was first released by Netflix globally in December last year. Written by Priscilla Gonsalves, the plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in a tiger reserve in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai also presented mementos and a cheque to the Madumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation for the welfare of elephants. In a statement, CSK’s management said:

“We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage."

It added:

“Conserving Asian Elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses."

CSK placed second in the latest IPL 2023 points table

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are currently placed second in the latest IPL 2023 points table. CSK have won six out of their 11 matches, while their fixtures against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was abandoned due to rain.

Chennai are only behind table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), who have won eight out of their 11 games.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #MIvsRCB #crickettwitter Updated Points Table list after Match no. 54 of IPL 2023 🏏📸: IPL/JioCinema Updated Points Table list after Match no. 54 of IPL 2023 🏏📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #MIvsRCB #crickettwitter https://t.co/aIku1o8XbC

The Super Kings will look to continue their winning form after defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians by six wickets at home. The franchise are chasing their fifth IPL trophy this season, rumored to be Dhoni’s last season in IPL.

Poll : 0 votes