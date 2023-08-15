[Watch] MS Dhoni hoists tricolor at his farmhouse in Ranchi on Independence Day, fan shares clip of waving Indian flag

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who took the Men in Blue to new heights in international cricket, hoisted the tricolor at his farmhouse in Ranchi on the 77th Independence Day.

A fan shared a clip of waving the Indian national flag from Dhoni's farmhouse on Tuesday, August 15. The tricolor's size was as big to be noticed from a distance.

With this, the legendary cricketer also supported the central government's 'HarGharTiranga' campaign, a collective campaign to rejoice Bharat's Tricolor as part of the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

Watch the video below:

MS Dhoni, one of the most popular cricketers in the world, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army.

He has received numerous sports honors, including Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award and civilian awards like Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his outstanding achievements.

The Ranchi-born cricketer is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies that existed during his era. Dhoni guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa before leading the Men in Blue to their only second ODI World Cup title in 2011 in India. He then led Team India to the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, India also attained the No. 1 ranking in Tests.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Independence Day in 2020

MS Dhoni, who stepped down as limited overs India captain in 2017, announced his retirement on Independence Day in 2020. He shared a video on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' in the background.

The wicketkeeper-batter represented Team India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is, scoring 17,266 runs, including 16 tons and 106 half-centuries. He is among five Indian cricketers to score more than 10,000 runs in ODIs with the best score of 183 against Sri Lanka.

The Chennai Super Kings captain, though, is yet to retire from the Indian Premier League. The 42-year-old recently led the yellow army to their fifth trophy in IPL, joint equal with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI).

MS Dhoni is among the few cricketers to score over 5000 runs in the cash-rich league. He will next be in action during IPL 2024, subject to his decision to retire.