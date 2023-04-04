[WATCH] MS Dhoni smashes two back-to-back sixes during IPL 2023 game vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni showed glimpses of his past, hitting two consecutive sixes in their first IPL 2023 home game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 3.

Asked to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave the home side a blistering start. They added 110 runs in just 9.1 overs to lay the foundation for a big total.

Dhoni came out to bat in the 20th over and provided a perfect finish by hitting two consecutive sixes off Mark Wood, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Wood fired in one outside the off-stump and the CSK skipper flashed hard at it. Ayush Badoni, who was stationed at third man, could only watch the ball fly over his head.

The next ball was a well-directed bouncer but Dhoni managed to smash it for a six over the square-leg fielder.

Watch the clip here:

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter then flashed his bat once again at a 150 kmph-plus delivery but couldn't get his timing right and holed out to Ravi Bishnoi at deep cover.

Riding on his brief cameo, the Super Kings posted 217/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

MS Dhoni and Co. secure their first win in IPL 2023

Chasing a mammoth total, KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers got Lucknow off to a flying start. They accumulated 79 runs for the first wicket inside the powerplay to keep up with the asking rate.

But once Moeen Ali got the better of the West Indian, things went downhill for LSG. They were suddenly reduced to 82/3 and were staring at a heavy defeat.

However, they ended up scoring 205/7 but fell 12 runs short of the target. Moeen was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/26, while Tushar Deshpande, who came on as an Impact Player substitute, scalped two wickets.

Poll : 0 votes