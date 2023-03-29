[WATCH] MS Dhoni wins heart with humble gesture for fans during CSK's practice session ahead of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is set to return to action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The veteran keeper-batter has begun his preparations alongside the CSK squad as he gears up for the tournament. Dhoni received a rousing reception from Chennai fans during the team's practice sessions at Chepauk.

A video in which supporters can be seen cheering for Dhoni as walked out to bat has gone viral on social media. The CSK skipper acknowledged the supporters with a folding hand gesture.

Notably, during the previous season of the IPL, Dhoni had expressed his desire to play in front of the Chennai crowd once again before finally hanging his boots.

The 41-year-old's wish will be fulfilled as the tournament returns to its home-and-away format.

MS Dhoni and Co. to take on Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023

CSK had a sub-par campaign last year, finishing in the penultimate position in the points table after winning just four of their 14 matches in the league stages.

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni had relinquished the captaincy just days before the start of the competition. However, Ravindra Jadeja, who was named as the new skipper, stepped down after just eight games.

While Dhoni was handed the captaincy reins once again, the four-time champions failed to stage a turnaround after a dismal start. They will hope to make amends by coming up with an improved showing this time.

The Chennai-based side will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titians (GT) in the opening fixture of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

CSK squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

