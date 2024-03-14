[Watch] “My spoon” - CSK skipper MS Dhoni has an adorable interaction with a kid

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently featured in a cute video in which he is seen interacting with a kid in a rather adorable fashion. In the clip, the cricket legend is asking the child to return his spoon even as the kid is enjoying playing with it.

Dhoni will lead CSK in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on March 22. Chennai Super Kings, who are the defending champions in the T20 league, will kick off IPL 2024 with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On Thursday, March 14, a fan account of Dhoni on X shared the endearing video of the CSK captain having a fun interaction with a child, who seems to have taken his spoon.

“My spoon. Where [are] you taking my spoon,” Dhoni is heard playfully telling the kid.

Expand Tweet

The CSK skipper has been practicing hard in the nets ahead of the IPL 2024 season. A few days back, a video of him hitting a huge six during a Chennai Super Kings practice session went viral on social media.

“He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends” - AB de Villiers’ huge praise for MS Dhoni

With the former Indian captain returning to action for the upcoming IPL season, tributes have been flowing in for him over his fitness and Midas touch. Recently, former South African captain AB de Villiers lauded the 42-year-old for his longevity in the game, comparing him to a diesel engine.

While analyzing CSK’s chances in IPL 2024, De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"They played some incredible cricket last year. There were a lot of rumors about MS Dhoni finishing up last year, that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again. Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain.”

Expand Tweet

On what makes the Dhoni-led Chennai franchise a highly dangerous side in the IPL, De Villiers added:

"I believe it's through their presence, it's through the leadership of MSD, a calm coach in Stephen Fleming, senior players in Ravindra Jadeja and others who have really set this incredible culture alive. They are a very intimidating team to play against. They are never easy to beat.”

Under Dhoni, CSK registered a record-equalling fifth title triumph in the IPL last season. They beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) in Ahmedabad in a last-ball thriller.