[Watch] On this day in 2022, Jasprit Bumrah registered career-best 6/19 to decimate England in ODI series opener

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire during the Men in Blue's ODI series opener against England at Kennington Oval on July 12, 2022.

The speedster delivered a memorable spell, bagging six wickets in the encounter. He dismissed Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, and Brydon Carse in the 50-over contest.

Bumrah finished with career-best ODI figures of 6/19, playing a pivotal role in India bundling out England for a paltry score of 110.

You can watch the fast bowler's dream spell below:

The Indian side chased down the modest total comfortably to complete a 10-wicket win, thanks to Rohit Sharma's quick-fire unbeaten knock of 76. India dominated England in the white-ball matches of the tour, winning both the three-match T20I and ODI series 2-1.

Jasprit Bumrah could make his much-awaited return during Ireland T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah is currently on the sidelines with a major back injury. He has had to miss several important assignments due to the same, including the 2022 T20 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final.

The 29-year-old underwent successful back surgery earlier this year and is gearing up to achieve full fitness as he looks to return to cricketing action after a long injury-enforced layoff.

According to reports, Bumrah could be seen in action during India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland.

Speaking about the bowler's recovery, here's what a senior BCCI official told News18:

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field."

The T20I series between India and Ireland will be played from August 18 to August 23. All three matches will take place at The Village in Dublin.

