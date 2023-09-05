[Watch] Rohit Sharma's hilarious 'punching fist' reaction after being named captain of India's World Cup 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma is known for his witty humor and he produced another gem during the press conference held to announce India's World Cup 2023 squad on Tuesday. When chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced Rohit's name as the captain of the squad, the latter hilariously did a little celebration followed with a wide smile.

After not being selected for the 2011 World Cup co-hosted by India, Rohit was understandably distraught and he has been pretty vocal about it as well. From not being in the World Cup squad to leading the team 12 years later in the marquee event, he has definitely come a long way in his career.

Here's a video of Rohit Sharma's reaction:

Expand Tweet

India's World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit Sharma on competition for spots in Indian squad

Rohit Sharma understands that there will be some players who may feel hard done by on not being picked in India's World Cup squad. However, he explained how tough it is to narrow down to a final 15-member squad and addressed the positives of having a 'problem of plenty'.

On this, he told reporters:

"There are no surprises and you can only get 15 in. Some of the guys will be disappointed. I have gone through it and I know how it feels. We have good all-round options and this is best 15 we could get. Problem of plenty is a good problem to have.

"We have to see who is in form and who our opposition is. We need to see what the best possible combination could be. If someone misses out, then so be it. This keeps happening. You have to make tough calls for the team."

With KL Rahul to join the Asia Cup squad, it will be interesting to see if India find a way to play both him and the in-form Ishan Kishan against Pakistan on Sunday.