[Watch] Rohit Sharma shows off an array of big shots in the nets in his latest Instagram video amidst IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran opener Rohit Sharma for more than a decade has made a reputation for being one of the most explosive batters in the modern era. Known for his six-hitting ability, Rohit had it all on offer in a nets session seemingly at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Rohit took to Instagram to post a video of himself practicing the big shots. It had everything right from the cover drive to his trademark pull shots. The video ended with Rohit dancing down the track and picking the bones out of a delivery straight down the ground.

Here's Rohit Sharma's latest Instagram video:

While Rohit isn't MI's captain, he will lead the Indian team in the T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA from next month.

India's T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Travelling reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Rohit Sharma's recent dip in form a cause for concern

After a rather mediocre 2022 T20 World Cup by his standards, Rohit will be hungry to prove his critics wrong and help his team go one step better than what they did in the ODI World Cup last year.

Rohit began IPL 2024 really well with 297 runs from his first seven games. However, his form has fallen off a cliff ever since, having scored just 29 runs in the four innings. He has also been struggling for timing and that's a bigger worry for India.

The Men in Blue will hope that their skipper strikes some form in the remainder of IPL 2024 and flies out of the blocks in the T20 World Cup

