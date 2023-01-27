[Watch] Soumya Tiwari takes a sharp catch at 1st slip to dismiss Anna Browning in U-19 T20 WC 2023 semifinal

Soumya Tiwari showed off her excellent fielding skills in the ongoing U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match between India and New Zealand on Friday.

Standing at first slip, Soumya Tiwari dived to her right to take a brilliant catch and dismiss New Zealand's opening batter Anna Browning. Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap beat Browning with her spin on the third delivery of the second over. The ball took the outside edge of Browning's bat and traveled towards the slip cordon.

Since there was no fielder at the second slip, it looked like Anna would survive. However, Soumya Tiwari took a phenomenal diving catch to give India their first breakthrough in the semifinal match.

You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Anna Browning could not play a big knock for New Zealand at the grand stage of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals. She scored only one run off five balls before returning to the dressing room in the second over of the innings.

Can Soumya Tiwari help India qualify for the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final?

The New Zealand team has always troubled India at ICC events, especially in the knockout phase. Incidentally, the Indian women's U-19 team is also facing the Kiwi team in the semifinals of the World Cup. So far, India Women have dominated the proceedings as they have kept the New Zealand Women down to 63/3 after 10 overs.

After Anna Browning's dismissal, her opening partner Emma McLeod was trapped in front of the stumps by Titas Sadu as New Zealand slumped to 5/2. Izzy Gaze rebuilt the innings with Georgia Plimmer and had a 37-run third-wicket partnership. Parshavi Chopra dismissed Gaze on 26 in the seventh over.

Plimmer is currently batting with Izzy Sharp in the middle. It will be interesting to see if India Women can restrict their opponents to a total below 120. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

