[Watch] Rohit Sharma & wife take daughter for award-winning musical FROZEN at London's Theatre Royal

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is spending some quality time with his family during the recent break in international cricket for the Men in Blue. He was last seen in action earlier in June when he led India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia.

Before that, he led Mumbai Indians in the IPL for two months, where they reached the playoffs. After a few hectic months, Rohit got a much-needed break as India did not have any matches scheduled before the West Indies tour, which commences in the second week of July.

Rohit took to his official Instagram handle on Friday to share a reel on attending FROZEN, Disney's award-winning musical, with his family. You can watch the video below:

"I am sure Rohit Sharma as captain and Virat Kohli will be wanting to make it a big one"- Sourav Ganguly on the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly recently opined that veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be eager to win the upcoming ODI World Cup at home.

During a conversation on Star Sports, Ganguly discussed whether the upcoming tournament might potentially be the last one for the Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. On the matter, the former BCCI president said:

"I don't believe too much in last time, first time. I believe in performances. I think they are 34-35, I don't know what's going to happen in the next World Cup. There are world tournaments every year - T20 cricket, 50-over cricket."

He added:

"It's not like as in the past when we started - one every four years and then the Champions Trophy came in. So it's about performances and I am sure Rohit as captain and Virat will be wanting to make it a big one not from a personal point of view but from winning it. I think that's the biggest."

