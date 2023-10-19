[Watch] Team India players train intensely in nets ahead of 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune

Team India players trained intensely in the net session ahead of the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. The two Asian sides will clash today (October 19) in the 17th match of the tournament at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Men in Blue are riding high on confidence going into this contest, as they won their first three matches of the World Cup against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

They faced a bit of a challenge in the batting department in the Australia game but bulldozed past Afghanistan and Pakistan with clinical performances. With six points from three games, India are currently second in the 2023 World Cup points table.

The BCCI took to their Instagram handle on Thursday and gave a glimpse of India's practice session ahead of the Bangladesh match by sharing a reel. In it, all the Indian players can be seen sweating it out in the nets to get ready for the upcoming game.

You can watch the video below:

"There won't be any change in my opinion" - Aakash Chopra on India's playing XI for 2023 World Cup clash vs Bangladesh

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently previewed the match between India and Bangladesh in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He opined that the hosts would not make a change in their playing XI and stick with Shardul Thakur over Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Chopra said (1:40):

"Will India make a change? I don't think they will make a change because according to me there is no chance at all to play an extra spinner here. Why would you play Ravichandran Ashwin here?

"The spinners don't work here in the IPL and this is a World Cup match. Why would you play another spinner against a subcontinental team? So there won't be any change in my opinion."

He continued:

"You can repeatedly discuss the scope for one change, whether Shami can play in place of Shardul, but that is also not going to happen, because India won't do that. India need a batter at No. 8. It doesn't matter whether you or I like it or not."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.