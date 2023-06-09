[Watch] Throwback to when Virat Kohli asked Indian fans to applaud Steve Smith

Four years ago today, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli upheld the spirit of the game with a heartwarming gesture to Australian star Steve Smith during the World Cup 2019 clash between India and Australia at the Oval in London.

Smith, who was at the center of the ball-tampering controversy in Australia's tour to South Africa in 2018, was being booed throughout the World Cup by fans in England after returning from a one-year suspension

In the marquee clash against India, a section of Indian fans booed the former Australian captain and chanted 'cheater' as he was fielding at third man.

Kohli, who was at the crease, looked toward the section of fans booing and insisted they cheer for Smith instead by making a clapping gesture to them, pointing towards Smith.

Here is a video of Virat Kohli's wonderful moment of sportsmanship:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli asked the Indian fans to clap for Steve Smith rather than mocking him on this day in 2019 during World Cup.



A nice gesture from King - he won the ICC Spirit of the Year Award for this moment.

Virat Kohli asked the Indian fans to clap for Steve Smith rather than mocking him on this day in 2019 during World Cup. A nice gesture from King - he won the ICC Spirit of the Year Award for this moment. https://t.co/19AmlaBnVA

Team India won the game by 36 runs, and Kohli spoke about his gesture in the post-match press conference.

"Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn't want them to set a bad example, to be honest, because he didn't do anything to be booed in my opinion. He's just playing cricket," said Kohli.

Kohli added:

"He was just standing there, and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I had apologized, I accepted it and I came back and still I would get booed, I wouldn't like it, either."

"So I just felt for him, and I told him, I'm sorry on behalf of the crowd because I've seen that happen in a few earlier games, as well, and in my opinion, that's not acceptable."

Steve Smith later acknowledged and appreciated Kohli's special gesture by saying:

"Virat’s gesture in the World Cup to the Indian fans that were giving me (Smith) and David Warner a little bit of a stick, I appreciated that and I share that with him straight up. He is a terrific guy and the way he has led the Indian team has been amazing.

"They are an amazing side and can’t wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, it will be something incredibly special."

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have been among the fiercest rivals over the past decade. While King Kohli has been the best white-ball batter over the last decade, Smith has been the leading batter in Test Cricket. The duo has combined for a staggering 118 centuries in their international careers.

"Steve Smith is the best Test player of this generation" - Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli recently stated that Australian superstar Steve Smith is the best Test cricketer of this generation ahead of the ongoing WTC final at the Oval.

The 34-year-old boasts an incredible record in the red-ball format, with 8,913 runs in 97 Tests at an average of 60.22, including 31 centuries. The former Australian skipper has taken a liking to playing India in Tests, dominating them for over 2,000 runs at an astounding average of 66.93.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the WTC final, Kohli said:

"According to me, Steve Smith is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that, his adaptability is absolutely brilliant. You take any cricketer of this generation. Everybody knows his record, in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable.

"The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven't seen any Test player doing that in the last 10 years. It is a credit to his skill and temperament."

Unfortunately for Team India, Steve Smith was at it again, scoring a magnificent 121 off 268 balls in the first innings of the WTC final to help Australia reach a daunting total of 469.

In response, India are struggling on 151-5 with Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat at the crease at stumps on Day 2.

Poll : 0 votes