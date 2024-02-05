[Watch] "Umpire is 12th man for England" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma and other Indian players were confused with Tom Hartley's DRS drama

Indian players, particularly skipper Rohit Sharma, weren't pleased when England's Tom Hartley was adjudged not out off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 4 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Hartley tried to play the reverse-sweep against Ashwin to a delivery from over the wicket and the extra bounce got the batter in the tangle. The ball hit his arm and lobbed over the wicketkeeper. Rohit took a brilliant diving catch and the on-field umpire adjudged the batter as out.

While the Indian fielders celebrated Ravichandran Ashwin's potential 500th Test wicket, Tom Hartley successfully managed to overturn the decision due to DRS. While the ball hadn't hit his glove, the ball tracking showed that the impact and the pitch of the ball were both 'umpire's call'.

This made the hosts believe that the on-field call should have stayed. Fans on X were also confused by the reversal of the decision and here are some of their reactions:

The umpire had adjudged Hartley as caught and that was the reason why the southpaw couldn't be given out LBW despite the DRS showing the umpire's call. India needed three reds to get the LBW decision in their favor.

Tom Hartley was finally castled by Jasprit Bumrah

It was perhaps fitting that Jasprit Bumrah was the player who dismissed Tom Hartley as India won the Test match in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. The hosts kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals despite England taking the game to them and that made the difference in the end.

Bumrah once again stepped up when India needed inspiration and broke the partnership between Ben Foakes and Hartley by sending back the wicketkeeper. Mukesh Kumar dismissed Shoaib Bashir before Bumrah came back to do the final honors for India. England were bundled out for 292 as the thrilling Test series is now level one apiece.

