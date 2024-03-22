[Watch] Video of MS Dhoni helping CSK support staff to carry drinks ahead of IPL 2024 opener vs RCB goes viral

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is known to be a complete team man, never shying away from contributing in any form. The star wicketkeeper-batter once again won hearts with his humbleness.

Dhoni was recently seen helping the CSK support staff carry drinks off the field after a practice session ahead of the team's IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

A clip of the incident was shared by a fan on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), and it has since gone viral on social media.

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni relinquished CSK's captaincy a day before the start of the competition. Following an incredible leadership stint, he has handed over the reins to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The defending champions Chennai will take on RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22, in what promises to be a blockbuster opening encounter of IPL 2024.

"I see him playing most of this season" - Wasim Jaffer on MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 participation

While MS Dhoni has given up CSK captaincy, former India opener Wasim Jaffer expects the wicketkeeper-batter to play in almost all matches of the forthcoming season.

He pointed out how CSK's backup option for the wicketkeeper's role is Aravelly Avanish, an inexperienced youngster. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, here's what Jaffer said about Dhoni possibly sitting out for a few matches this season:

"I see him playing most of this season. With the back-up wicket-keeper being an Under-19 player ( Aravelly Avanish), don't want to throw him in right away. Probably the right time to retire would have been the last season, if at all he wanted to, after winning the championship. But now that he has returned, expect him to play a major role and help Ruturaj Gaikwad."

MS Dhoni featured in all the games for CSK in IPL 2023, despite struggling with a troubled knee. He demoted himself to the No. 8 spot in the batting lineup on most occasions.

However, he still entertained fans with explosive cameos at the back end. He finished with 104 runs off 54 balls at a strike rate of 182.45 in Chennai's fifth title-winning campaign.