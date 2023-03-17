[Watch] Virat Kohli receives a rousing welcome from the crowd as he walks out on the field in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Virat Kohli received a rousing welcome as he walked out onto the field in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

In a clip shared on Twitter, fans chanted Kohli's name as India's playing XI came out onto the field.

Watch the video below:

For the uninitiated, Kohli scored 186 off 364 balls, including 15 boundaries in the first innings of the recently concluded fourth Test against Australia. It was his first Test hundred since November of 2019 and his overall 28th ton in the longer format. The 34-year-old was adjudged Man of the Match for his marathon effort with the bat.

The right-hander also slammed a couple of centuries in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.

Kohli loves playing against Australia and has amassed 2083 runs in 43 ODIs at an average of 54.82, including eight tons and eight half-centuries. He will look to continue his sublime form in the ongoing ODI series against the Aussies.

The Delhi batter needs four more tons to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar's record (49 tons) in the ODIs. So far, Kohli has hit 46 centuries in the 50-over format.

"Not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong" – Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli mentioned that he is not in a space to prove anyone wrong following his Test ton against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said:

“I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. The expectations I have from myself as a player is more important to me.”

Meanwhile, Team India won the toss and opted to field in the first ODI against Australia. Hardik Pandya is leading the side as regular captain Rohit Sharma is attending his brother-in-law's marriage ceremony.

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

