[Watch] Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma interact with fans before leaving for Asia Cup 2023 camp

Videos of Indian men's cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan, leaving for the team's camp in Alur, Bengaluru, and interacting with fans and paparazzi at the airport surfaced online.

According to CricketNext, the entire Asia Cup squad, the coaching staff, led by former captain Rahul Dravid, and members of the new Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will be part of the five-day skill-enhancement camp. 14 net bowlers have also been enrolled to ensure the "quality of net sessions" is up to the mark.

Earlier in the day, a video of the skipper entering the airport had gone viral. A photographer had pushed him about the "wait" for the Aisa Cup and he replied "Jeetenge" (We'll win). Here's that clip:

Indian players who won the three-T20I series in Ireland 2-0 after the last match was washed out on Wednesday – Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma – will likely join the camp on August 25.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (reserve).

"We can rectify our weakness" - Rohit Sharma on Bengaluru camp

In a press conference after the squad announcement, Rohit had expressed his delight to get the rare opportunity to do "skill-based training" with the whole team.

“There is 5-day camp in Bengaluru," the captain said. "After a long time, we have had the opportunity to get all the players in for some skill-based training. We can rectify our weakness."

India's Asia Cup campaign will start on September 2 against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.