Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli was a livewire on the field during the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

In the 11th over of the Australian innings, opener Mitchell Marsh tucked one into the leg side to sneak in a double, as the mid-wicket fielder was stationed on the boundary line.

Interestingly, Kohli, who was at short cover, sprinted in the direction of the ball and managed to collect the ball even before the deep mid-wicket fielder could reach there. While the batters were able to complete two runs, fans were left in awe of the former Indian captain's fitness.

Ananay Sethi @AnanaySethi3



He reached before that mid wicket fielder. This guy is unreal



Virat kohli ran from short cover to mid wicket to stop 2 runs crossing the pitch.He reached before that mid wicket fielder. This guy is unreal Virat kohli ran from short cover to mid wicket to stop 2 runs crossing the pitch.He reached before that mid wicket fielder. This guy is unreal🚀https://t.co/i55rPD8slR

Notably, India won the toss and elected to field first in the encounter. Although Australia lost Travis Head early in their innings, Marsh played a scintillating knock to gather some much-needed momentum for his team, scoring 81 runs off 65 balls.

Virat Kohli ended Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on a high note

Virat Kohli roared back to form last year with some exceptional batting performances in white-ball cricket. However, his underwhelming exploits in the longest format concerned many fans.

The player was under the scanner for failing to score big runs in the first three fixtures of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

However, the right-handed batter was able to turn things around in the crucial fourth Test with a marathon knock. Kohli came up with a stellar 186-run knock in the first innings at Ahmedabad, ending his three-year Test century drought.

The seasoned campaigner will be keen on continuing his impressive form in the three-match ODI series as well. He struggled to get going in the Men in Blue's last 50-over series, managing just 55 runs from three outings against New Zealand earlier this year.

Virat Kohli's form in the format will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co., given that the all-important ICC ODI World Cup is just around the corner.

