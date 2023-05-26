[Watch] When Rohit Sharma’s MI beat CSK in a low-scoring affair to win maiden IPL title in 2013

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Mumbai Indians' (MI) first-ever IPL trophy win. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of IPL 2013 by 23 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 26, 2013, to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

CSK topped the IPL 2023 points table in the league phase by winning 11 of their 14 games. MI also clinched the same number of wins but bagged the second spot due to a slightly lower net-run rate than their arch-rivals.

The MS Dhoni-led side then beat them by 48 runs in the Qualifier 1 to advance to the finals. MI registered a hard-fought win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 to make it to the summit clash.

MI batted first in the final and reached 148/9 in 20 overs. Their top-order crumbled in the pressure contest as the side were reduced to 16/3 in 2.2 overs. Dinesh Karthik (21) and Ambati Rayudu (37) then played sedate knocks to stabilize the innings after a turbulent start. However, both players could not convert their starts.

Kieron Pollard (60 off 32 balls) played a blinder in a crunch situation to take MI to a respectable total. Dwayne Bravo scalped four wickets for CSK, while Albie Morkel picked up two wickets in the powerplay.

Lasith Malinga then gave MI a sensational start by dismissing Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina in the very first over. CSK could never really recover after losing their two premiere batters in the first over.

MI bowlers were too hot to handle on the day, as they reduced CSK to 39/6 in 7.3 overs. MS Dhoni (63* off 45 balls) batted through till the final ball but could not take his side home as Chennai Super Kings could only manage a total of 125/9.

You can watch the highlights of the match in the video below:

MI will face GT in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 for a chance to face CSK in the final

Mumbai Indians finished the group stage in the fourth position and advanced to the playoffs this season after finishing last in 2022. They defeated Lucknow Super Giants comprehensively in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

MI will now lock horns with Gujarat Titans tonight (May 26) in the second qualifier.

