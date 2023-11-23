[Watch] When Rohit Sharma told fans in USA he was ‘looking forward’ to 2024 T20 World Cup 

There has been a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma's white-ball future with Team India post their heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. Rohit understandably seemed distraught and alongside most of the squad, would need time to recover from the loss.

However, with the T20 World Cup set to be played in the West Indies and the USA in June next year, the question still remains whether Rohit will feature in the shortest format.

During the launch of CricKingdom Academy in the USA in August earlier this year, Rohit Sharma had said that he was looking forward to the T20 World Cup 2024 and that was possibly a hint about whether he would like to be around as a player. He had said:

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So ya, we look forward to that."

Here's the video:

Speculations continue around Rohit Sharma's T20I future

Rohit Sharma hasn't featured for India in T20Is ever since their defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide last year. The selectors, over the past year, have had Hardik Pandya as the captain and have tried to introduce fresh faces into the T20 team.

However, Rohit is still officially the all-format captain of Team India and it will be interesting to see whether he makes a T20I comeback. While there have been several reports about him quitting the shortest format, nothing concrete has been said yet by the board or the player.

With Hardik out injured reportedly until IPL 2024, it will be interesting to see how India move forward from here.