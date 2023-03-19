[Watch] “Will you marry me” – Rohit Sharma teases fan ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma looked to be in a jolly mood ahead of the second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

The 35-year-old teased a fan at the airport (apparently) who was patiently waiting with a rose in his hand for the skipper. Rohit took the flower and gave it back to him. He said:

“Will you marry me?” (laughs).

For the uninitiated, Rohit Sharma missed the first ODI against Australia to attend his brother-in-law's wedding ceremony. The right-hander replaced opener Ishan Kishan in the second ODI.

The Mumbai batter will look to continue his sublime form in the 50-over format heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

He recently scored a century against New Zealand in his last ODI appearance in January and then followed it up with a ton against Australia in the first Test in Nagpur.

Australia opt to bowl, Rohit Sharma and Co. make two changes in 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma and Co. have made a couple of changes for the second ODI against Australia. While Rohit replaced Kishan as a forced change, Shardul Thakur made way for spin-all-rounder Axar Patel.

Speaking at the toss, Sharma said:

“Two changes. Ishan misses out, I am back for him, Shardul misses out and Axar is in. If we [would have] won the toss, I thought we could do something with three spinners if we bowl first. I think it will still turn in the second innings."

He continued:

"And three spinners are something we might go within the World Cup, so we want to try.”

India won their previous game against Australia by five wickets, courtesy of KL Rahul's unbeaten 75 and an all-round performance from Ravindra Jadeja (two wickets and an unbeaten 45).

With Team India 1-0 ahead in the three-match series against Australia, they will look to register a hat-trick of series victories at home ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue recently whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

