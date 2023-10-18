"Way in which Rohit has batted, the fear of failure has gone" - Deep Dasgupta hails Indian skipper for team's impressive run in 2023 World Cup

Former wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta praised skipper Rohit Sharma's batting approach, saying that he has eliminated the fear of failure in Team India as they march towards World Cup glory.

Following a terrific Asia Cup campaign and series win against Australia entering the tournament, the Men in Blue have recorded three impressive wins in as many games. Rohit, who has been going after the bowling right from the get-go in 50-over cricket over the past two years, has been in blistering form.

The 36-year-old is the fourth-leading run-scorer of the World Cup, with 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of almost 142.

Speaking to Star Sports, Dasgupta admitted he feared India's timid approach despite being favorites until Rohit's fearless batting.

"The fearlessness with which India are playing... I will be very honest, before the tournament, I was asked about it, I said India are firm favorites but I also was worried that one thing that can stop this team is the fear of failure," Dasgupta remarked.

"The thinking of 'what will happen if I don't score runs'. We saw that in the T20 World Cups in the past," he continued. "We saw that bit of fear in the past. However, the way in which Rohit has led and the way in which Rohit has batted, the fear of failure has gone, at least that's what I feel."

The former wicketkeeper added the Team India should not change this approach even if they lose a match or two during the tournament.

"They are just going out there and expressing themselves. See, maybe no team would go on to win 9 out of 9 in the league stage. Going forward, India might lose a match. But that should not change the manner in which India are playing," Dasgupta stated.

India and New Zealand remain the only two teams to remain unbeaten in the tournament, winning all three opening games.

The Asian giants defeated five-time world champions Australia to kickstart their campaign, followed by thrashings of Asian rivals Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Written all over this team that it's Rohit's team" - Deep Dasgupta

Rohit has his imprints all over the Indian side.

Deep Dasgupta further applauded Rohit Sharma for keeping things light off the field while being easily approachable, resulting in the players playing with freedom.

The 36-year-old boasts a remarkable 71 wins in 97 games as Team India skipper across formats. He also led them to the World Test Championship (WTC) final this year and the T20 World Cup semi-final a year ago.

"He has a sense of humour. He keeps it light. It's written all over this team that it's Rohit's team. It's very simple. Everyone has clarity, everyone knows what to do, and everyone has freedom. Rohit is very approachable. He is like that. There is a stamp that I can see, it's Rohit Sharma's team," Dasgupta said.

"This team is like Rohit Sharma as a human being. Simple, clear, out there, funny, easy. It's showing. I am not saying that India have won 3 out of 3 because of that. But, it generally looks like that," he added.

Rohit is also the joint-most successful IPL captain, leading the Mumbai Indians to five titles since taking over as skipper in 2013.

Meanwhile, Team India will take on a third consecutive Asian rival in Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19.