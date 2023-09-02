"We cannot compete"- Fans in awe of Shaheen Afridi as speedster rattles Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in IND vs PAK

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi once again proved why he is considered as the best white-ball bowler in the world with another dream spell against India in their Asia Cup game in Kandy on Saturday.

In his five overs so far, Shaheen has given away just 15 runs and has sent back both the big players from the Men in Blue in Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. There was a lot of talk about how Shaheen's threat will be negotiated by the Indian top-order, but it's safe to say that they have found it extremely difficult.

Fans on Twitter were absolutely thrilled to see Shaheen Afridi be on top of his game. Some were understandably a bit nervous given how the Indian top order have struggled against the Pakistan bowling so far. Here are some of the reactions:

The rain break seemed to help Shaheen Afridi

Initially, Shaheen Afridi seemed pitched the ball a lot fuller to get the openers dismissed LBW and understandably so, given his success against Rohit Sharma in the past.

However, the rain break certainly helped him rejuvenate and understand that he could get some help from the pitch if he takes his length back just a bit. The move from fuller length to good length worked wonders as along with the late swing, he got the ball to nip off the pitch as well.

Being concerned about the ball hitting his pad, Rohit perhaps didn't commit himself as much to his forward defense and the ball nipped back just enough to go into the gap between his bat and pad and crash into his off-stump. Virat Kohli also played away from his body and got an inside edge back onto his stumps.

The Men in Blue need their middle order to fire after a terrific start from Pakistan.