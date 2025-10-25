“We have confidence that he can do it” - Shubman Gill backs youngster to flourish in the No. 8 role following AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill has backed Harshit Rana to flourish in the No. 8 role for the side. His comments came following Rana’s impressive performance in the third and final ODI against Australia on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ad

Opting to bat, the hosts were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs, with Harshit Rana shining with figures of 4/39 in 8.4 overs. In response, Rohit Sharma (121*) and Virat Kohli (74*) played stunning knocks to power India to a nine-wicket win with 69 balls remaining.

In the post-game conference, Gill praised Rana, noting that the team has confidence in him to score runs at the No. 8 position. He added that, given his height and pace, Rana also becomes a very useful bowler in the middle overs. Shubman Gill said [via Star Sports]:

Ad

Trending

“I think the number 8 position for us, if a batsman can make 20–25 runs there, and we have confidence that he can do it, then it becomes a very important position. And I think if you look at it, there are very few fast bowlers who are tall and can bowl 140-plus. So, on such wickets, or if we are looking at South Africa, such bowlers become very important for you because in the middle overs, we saw that the ball doesn't move much off the wicket.”

Ad

“So, if you have good height and pace, you can create chances. And I think that's what happened. Australia got a very good start, but the way our spinners bowled first created pressure, and then Harshit bowled powerfully, and I think he got a good reward for that,” he added.

In the three-match series, the 23-year-old claimed six wickets and scored 25 runs across two innings, including an unbeaten 24 off 18 in the second ODI at Adelaide.

Ad

“I’m not too worried” - Shubman Gill reacts to underwhelming batting display against Australia

In the same conference, Shubman Gill was questioned about his form, having scored just 43 runs across three innings. Responding to the query, the 26-year-old said:

“Sometimes it happens, you get a few starts, and your good shots go straight into the hands of fielders. In the first match, I got out down the leg side, so I’m not thinking too much about my batting or that I need to work on something specific. Sometimes, in two or three matches, things just don’t go your way. Obviously, as a batsman, you always want to perform for the team in every game, but I’m not too worried about my performances.”

Shubman Gill will next feature in the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting Wednesday, October 29, in Canberra.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news