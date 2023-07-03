"We'd like to thank Jonny Bairstow" - Victoria Police trolls England with a traffic violation joke

The official Twitter handle of Victoria Police had its share of fun on the Alex Carey-Jonny Bairstow stumping saga on Monday by thanking the Englishman for giving a reminder on the dangers of traffic-light violations. Victoria is a Southeastern state in Australia.

Bairstow casually wandered off the crease after leaving a ball on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test in the 52nd over. Carey hit the stumps directly and he was given out. Australia won the Test by 43 runs, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Victoria Police put a snippet from the dismissal with an edited image of a traffic light in the top-left corner. They also trolled the Metropolitan Police Service of London, tagging their account as the "grumpy Englishman" on the tweet.

The tweet read:

We'd like to thank Jonny Bairstow for reminding everyone about the dangers of stepping over the crease before you're given the green light. Check out our road safety tips ttps://police.vic.gov.au/road-safety then tag a grumpy Englishman (we'll go first @metpoliceuk)

Although the dismissal was legal, a section of the cricket fraternity, mostly English fans, found it to be against the 'Spirit of Cricket'. They felt Australia should've withdrawn the appeal because Bairstow wasn't taking any advantage.

However, a few videos have shown that the English wicketkeeper tried an identical stumping against Marnus Labuschagne on Day 3 of the Test.

What did the two captains say on the Alex Carey-Jonny Bairstow controversy?

At the post-match press conference, Australia skipper Pat Cummins claimed it was "fair play" from Carey because it was within the rules.

"I think Carey saw it a few balls previous, there was no pause, he catches it and throws it straight at the stumps," Cummins said. "I thought it was totally fair play. That’s the rule, some people might disagree but just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there and that is the way I saw it."

English captain Ben Stokes, who was at the non-striker's end at the time of the dismissal, said he wouldn't want to win a game with that dismissal.

"Jonny was in his crease, then out of his crease to come down and have the chat. I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no," Stokes added.

The third Test will kick off on Thursday, July 6, at Headingley.

