Chetan Sharma has made a shocking revelation about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with regard to the captaincy change in the Indian team that took place in late 2021.

The current Indian chief selector was heard saying in a sting operation that the higher-ups in the BCCI did not like Kohli, which is why they handed over the reins to Sharma.

In a sting operation by Zee News, Chetan Sharma revealed some surprising details about what happens behind doors in the BCCI's selection meetings. Back in 2021, the board sacked Virat Kohli from the position of ODI captain.

Rohit Sharma was made the team's new ODI skipper, even though Kohli never expressed his desire to step down as captain. Chetan Sharma stated that the team management did not like Kohli. They were not fans of Rohit as well but assigned him the ODI captaincy as he was the next best option available.

"We weren't favoring Rohit Sharma, we were against Virat Kohli," said Chetan Sharma.

Zee News reported another statement from Chetan Sharma, where he said:

"Ganguly did not favor Rohit but he never liked Virat. You can put it in this way."

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the pillars of Indian cricket

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final (Image: Getty)

Sharma and Kohli have been the biggest match-winners for the Indian team in the last decade. The duo were members of the squad that lifted the Champions Trophy 2013 and have led the nation to some memorable series victories over the last few years.

Several reports have claimed that Sharma and Kohli have not been on the best terms off the field but that has never affected their performance on it. Sharma is currently the Indian team captain in all three formats of the game.

