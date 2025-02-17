"We were fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together" - Former Mumbai Indians star announces split with wife

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) star JP Duminy has announced that he and his wife Sue will go separate ways now. The South African all-rounder confirmed their separation via a post on Instagram.

JP Duminy had two different stints with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He played for MI in 2009 and 2010, and then, got another deal from the franchise eight years later in IPL 2018. Back in 2010, the all-rounder was a part of the MI squad that finished runners-up in the IPL.

Over the last few months, there had been speculation about Duminy's relationship with his wife. Fans noticed that the couple had stopped posting photos with each other of late. Duminy finally broke silence over the matter, writing on Monday (February 17):

"After much consideration, Sue and I have decided to part ways. We were fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together during our marriage and blessed with two beautiful daughters. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition. Though our paths diverge, we remain friends and our separation amicable."

In the final part of the message, Duminy thanked the fans for their understanding and support during this tough situation in his life. Duminy had married Sue back in 2011. Several South African cricketers attended the wedding.

Former Mumbai Indians star JP Duminy will return to the cricket field soon

JP Duminy announced retirement from international cricket back in 2019. However, he is all set to step back on the field once again this month. The former Mumbai Indians star will turn up for the South Africa Masters team in the upcoming International Masters League (IML) T20 tournament.

"Cricket fans can rest assured that the cricket they will witness, will be riveting and exhilarating," Duminy said about IML in a media release.

It will be interesting to see how Duminy performs in the inaugural IML T20 tournament. South Africa Masters will open their campaign against Sri Lanka Masters on February 26 in Navi Mumbai.

