Create

"We lost but Washi is so precious"- Fans hail Washington Sundar for fighting cameo despite loss in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 28, 2023 01:58 AM IST
Washington Sundar once again proved his capabilities with the bat. (P.C.:BCCi)
Washington Sundar once again proved his prowess with the bat. (P.C.:BCCi)

Washington Sundar's valiant half-century was not enough for Team India to get over the line in the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi, as they fell short by 21 runs.

Sundar walked out to bat at No.6 when India had just lost the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. However, he made his intentions pretty clear straightaway reverse-sweeping his first ball for a boundary.

The Men in Blue kept on losing wickets in clusters, though, leaving Sundar with too much to do alone. However, fans on Twitter hailed the all-rounder for showing how valuable he can be with the bat if he receives consistent chances.

Here are some of reactions:

We lost but Washi is so precious 🤌🏻#INDvsNZ
What a player Washington Sundar 🔥🔥 Well played 👏👏👏 https://t.co/DY8xMrIYjh
It might have come in a losing cause, but Washi Sundar has made everyone stand up and take notice of his batting talent with a sweet half-century. Such contributions go a long way in making a big impression with such a large talent pool on offer.#INDvsNZ
The more Sundar bats, the more I am convinced that he is going to pull off a Steve Smith.
Outstanding with the ball, with the bat, and in the field as well. Brilliant, Washington Sundar! https://t.co/CstzMEXRv2
50 runs with Bat ✅Atleast 1 Wicket ✅Atleast 1 Catch ✅Washington Sundar ~ 1st ever Indian player to Achieve all these in a T20I match 🙌#INDvsNZ
What an incredible all-round performance by Sundar, 50(28) & 2 for 22 - the positive for India. https://t.co/hTCGlAmJKg
Washington Sundar tonight:- 2/22 with the ball in 4 overs.- 50 in just 28 balls with the bat.- Sundar played his part really both with the bat and ball, he was the biggest positive of the game for India. https://t.co/LIgacLQO05
Fighting knock by Washington Sundar 🔥But no support from the other end 😔 https://t.co/OLzFqxzbc3
For Washington's constant love and perfection of that pull shot, 'Fine leg' should be renamed 'Sundar leg'
Good knock, Washi. Perhaps things could've been different had the 18th over not been a maiden.
Washington Sundar smashed fifty from just 25 balls, What a ball striking.Bow Down to Hero.#WashingtonSunder #INDvNZ https://t.co/tauQQYrli4
One AR doing both, one doing neither
Superb batting by Washi , showing his power game today !!#INDvsNZ
Amazing 50 for Washi. Well Played.👏👏👏
Washington Sundar has improved his batting a lot from his RCB days.

Chasing 177 for victory, the hosts were bowled finished on 155-9.

Washington Sundar ran out of partners

Even when the Men in Blue lost Suryakumar Yadav, they had a decent chance of pulling off the chase, as Sundar was keen to take on the opposition. However, captain Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda were unable to provide any helping hand from the other end.

The Men in Blue's issues with a long tail were again exposed, as neither Kuldeep Yadav nor Shivam Mavi could help Washington Sundar out with some quick runs. Arshdeep Singh failing to hand over the strike to Sunder in the 18th over was perhaps the final nail in the coffin for the hosts.

The all-rounder did get to his half-century, to go with his two wickets earlier in the game. However, the result could have been different had any other batter stuck around with Sundar for a bit longer.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...