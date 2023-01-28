"We lost but Washi is so precious"- Fans hail Washington Sundar for fighting cameo despite loss in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Washington Sundar's valiant half-century was not enough for Team India to get over the line in the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi, as they fell short by 21 runs.

Sundar walked out to bat at No.6 when India had just lost the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. However, he made his intentions pretty clear straightaway reverse-sweeping his first ball for a boundary.

The Men in Blue kept on losing wickets in clusters, though, leaving Sundar with too much to do alone. However, fans on Twitter hailed the all-rounder for showing how valuable he can be with the bat if he receives consistent chances.

Here are some of reactions:

45 𝕾𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖍꧂🇮🇳 @Vjsunny21 Well played What a player Washington SundarWell played What a player Washington Sundar 🔥🔥 Well played 👏👏👏 https://t.co/DY8xMrIYjh

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



Such contributions go a long way in making a big impression with such a large talent pool on offer.



#INDvsNZ It might have come in a losing cause, but Washi Sundar has made everyone stand up and take notice of his batting talent with a sweet half-century.Such contributions go a long way in making a big impression with such a large talent pool on offer. It might have come in a losing cause, but Washi Sundar has made everyone stand up and take notice of his batting talent with a sweet half-century. Such contributions go a long way in making a big impression with such a large talent pool on offer.#INDvsNZ

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 The more Sundar bats, the more I am convinced that he is going to pull off a Steve Smith. The more Sundar bats, the more I am convinced that he is going to pull off a Steve Smith.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Outstanding with the ball, with the bat, and in the field as well. Brilliant, Washington Sundar! Outstanding with the ball, with the bat, and in the field as well. Brilliant, Washington Sundar! https://t.co/CstzMEXRv2

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

Atleast 1 Wicket

Atleast 1 Catch



Washington Sundar ~ 1st ever Indian player to Achieve all these in a T20I match



#INDvsNZ 50 runs with BatAtleast 1 WicketAtleast 1 CatchWashington Sundar ~ 1st ever Indian player to Achieve all these in a T20I match 50 runs with Bat ✅Atleast 1 Wicket ✅Atleast 1 Catch ✅Washington Sundar ~ 1st ever Indian player to Achieve all these in a T20I match 🙌#INDvsNZ

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns What an incredible all-round performance by Sundar, 50(28) & 2 for 22 - the positive for India. What an incredible all-round performance by Sundar, 50(28) & 2 for 22 - the positive for India. https://t.co/hTCGlAmJKg

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Washington Sundar tonight:



- 2/22 with the ball in 4 overs.

- 50 in just 28 balls with the bat.



- Sundar played his part really both with the bat and ball, he was the biggest positive of the game for India. Washington Sundar tonight:- 2/22 with the ball in 4 overs.- 50 in just 28 balls with the bat.- Sundar played his part really both with the bat and ball, he was the biggest positive of the game for India. https://t.co/LIgacLQO05

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



But no support from the other end Fighting knock by Washington SundarBut no support from the other end Fighting knock by Washington Sundar 🔥But no support from the other end 😔 https://t.co/OLzFqxzbc3

Cricket baba @Cricketbaba5 For Washington's constant love and perfection of that pull shot, 'Fine leg' should be renamed 'Sundar leg' For Washington's constant love and perfection of that pull shot, 'Fine leg' should be renamed 'Sundar leg'

Ishika @IPLhatebot Good knock, Washi. Perhaps things could've been different had the 18th over not been a maiden. Good knock, Washi. Perhaps things could've been different had the 18th over not been a maiden.

𝐕𝐊18 👑 @cover_drrive



Bow Down to Hero.

#WashingtonSunder #INDvNZ Washington Sundar smashed fifty from just 25 balls, What a ball striking.Bow Down to Hero. Washington Sundar smashed fifty from just 25 balls, What a ball striking.Bow Down to Hero.#WashingtonSunder #INDvNZ https://t.co/tauQQYrli4

Vaishnavi Bhaskaran @vaishbhaskaran One AR doing both, one doing neither One AR doing both, one doing neither

NJ @cricketfreaket

#INDvsNZ Superb batting by Washi , showing his power game today !! Superb batting by Washi , showing his power game today !!#INDvsNZ

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Amazing 50 for Washi. Well Played. Amazing 50 for Washi. Well Played.👏👏👏

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Washington Sundar has improved his batting a lot from his RCB days. Washington Sundar has improved his batting a lot from his RCB days.

Chasing 177 for victory, the hosts were bowled finished on 155-9.

Washington Sundar ran out of partners

Even when the Men in Blue lost Suryakumar Yadav, they had a decent chance of pulling off the chase, as Sundar was keen to take on the opposition. However, captain Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda were unable to provide any helping hand from the other end.

The Men in Blue's issues with a long tail were again exposed, as neither Kuldeep Yadav nor Shivam Mavi could help Washington Sundar out with some quick runs. Arshdeep Singh failing to hand over the strike to Sunder in the 18th over was perhaps the final nail in the coffin for the hosts.

The all-rounder did get to his half-century, to go with his two wickets earlier in the game. However, the result could have been different had any other batter stuck around with Sundar for a bit longer.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

