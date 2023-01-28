"We lost but Washi is so precious"- Fans hail Washington Sundar for fighting cameo despite loss in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Washington Sundar's valiant half-century was not enough for Team India to get over the line in the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi, as they fell short by 21 runs.
Sundar walked out to bat at No.6 when India had just lost the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. However, he made his intentions pretty clear straightaway reverse-sweeping his first ball for a boundary.
The Men in Blue kept on losing wickets in clusters, though, leaving Sundar with too much to do alone. However, fans on Twitter hailed the all-rounder for showing how valuable he can be with the bat if he receives consistent chances.
Here are some of reactions:
Chasing 177 for victory, the hosts were bowled finished on 155-9.
Washington Sundar ran out of partners
Even when the Men in Blue lost Suryakumar Yadav, they had a decent chance of pulling off the chase, as Sundar was keen to take on the opposition. However, captain Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda were unable to provide any helping hand from the other end.
The Men in Blue's issues with a long tail were again exposed, as neither Kuldeep Yadav nor Shivam Mavi could help Washington Sundar out with some quick runs. Arshdeep Singh failing to hand over the strike to Sunder in the 18th over was perhaps the final nail in the coffin for the hosts.
The all-rounder did get to his half-century, to go with his two wickets earlier in the game. However, the result could have been different had any other batter stuck around with Sundar for a bit longer.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.