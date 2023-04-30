"We are seeing a new avatar of him this season" - Sanjay Manjrekar heaps praise on 'clever cricketer' MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded MS Dhoni for managing his knee injury while continuing to play in all matches of IPL 2023. Manjrekar feels that Dhoni knows his limitations, but he is still managing to give his best for the team in a different role this year.

Dhoni is currently playing his fourth IPL season after retiring from international cricket. He is 41 years old and has a knee injury, yet he has continued to lead and keep the wickets in all matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. He does not come out to bat higher up the order, and when his chance to bat comes, he majorly deals in fours and sixes only.

Commenting on MS Dhoni's new role in IPL 2023, Sanjay Manjrekar said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live today:

"MS Dhoni is a clever cricketer. He knows his limitations. We are seeing a new avatar of him this season. Earlier he used to manage the team, this year, he's also managing himself."

MS Dhoni scored a four-ball 13 against Punjab Kings earlier today

Chennai Super Kings are up against the Punjab Kings right now at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK captain Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry pitch at Chepauk.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway provided a fine start to the home side, adding 86 runs off 9.4 overs. Gaikwad lost his wicket to Sikandar Raza, but Conway remained not out till the end, scoring 92 runs off 52 balls.

Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja contributed their bit. Dhoni came out to bat in the 20th over and smacked a four-ball 13.

His two sixes off the last two balls sent the crowd at Chepauk into a frenzy. CSK finished with 200/4 in 20 overs.

