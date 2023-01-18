"We've found the future King of ODIs" - Fans erupt as Shubman Gill becomes youngest ODI double centurion

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian batter and the youngest ever to score an ODI double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. His stunning knock of 208 came off just 149 balls with 19 fours and nine sixes. The Kiwis just had no answer to his onslaught towards the end.
There was a lot of talk about how backing Gill is unfair on Ishan Kishan as the latter scored a double hundred against Bangladesh last month. However, Gill has answered his critics in style with a double hundred of his own and has proved why he deserves to be India's first-choice opener in ODIs.
Shubman Gill's blitz takes India to 349
Gill had to build his innings in a bit different manner on Wednesday as the hosts lost a few wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs. The wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were particularly untimely as they came at a time when their partnership with Gill looked to take off.
However, Gill unleashed his power-hitting ability at the backend of India's innings and got to his double hundred with a hattrick of sixes. It was his carnage that ensured India set a target of 350, around 20-30 more than what the Kiwis were expecting. It will take a massive effort from the visitors to pull off this chase.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
