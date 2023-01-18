"We've found the future King of ODIs" - Fans erupt as Shubman Gill becomes youngest ODI double centurion

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian batter and the youngest ever to score an ODI double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. His stunning knock of 208 came off just 149 balls with 19 fours and nine sixes. The Kiwis just had no answer to his onslaught towards the end.

There was a lot of talk about how backing Gill is unfair on Ishan Kishan as the latter scored a double hundred against Bangladesh last month. However, Gill has answered his critics in style with a double hundred of his own and has proved why he deserves to be India's first-choice opener in ODIs.

The cricketing fraternity on Twitter heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his incredible double hundred. Here are some of the reactions:

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan For a few years I have thought @ShubmanGill has the gift to be one of the best in the world .. looks like he is starting to believe now .. incredible innings .. #INDvNZ For a few years I have thought @ShubmanGill has the gift to be one of the best in the world .. looks like he is starting to believe now .. incredible innings .. #INDvNZ

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations #NZvsIND 200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredibleunbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you 200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible ✊✊✊ unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you 👏 🇮🇳 #NZvsIND

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Fantastic Shubman. Great acceleration and a stellar double hundred . Fantastic Shubman. Great acceleration and a stellar double hundred . https://t.co/WFwTLCLMvd

Saeed Anwar @ImSaeedAnwar

What a young talent he is. India cricket fortunate to have a young blood before the 2023 WC.

#INDvNZ Wow, wow, wow Shubman Gill.What a young talent he is. India cricket fortunate to have a young blood before the 2023 WC. Wow, wow, wow Shubman Gill. 🔥 What a young talent he is. India cricket fortunate to have a young blood before the 2023 WC. 🏆#INDvNZ

Dave @CricketDave27 I think it’s fair to say we’ve found the future King of ODIs, Gill game looks perfectly well made to dominate the format I think it’s fair to say we’ve found the future King of ODIs, Gill game looks perfectly well made to dominate the format

Manya @CSKian716 That's the shot of a E̶m̶p̶e̶r̶o̶r̶ ̶ Prince! That's the shot of a E̶m̶p̶e̶r̶o̶r̶ ̶ Prince!

AJAY @ajay71845 Trollers and Haters becoming Fans now,Thats some Outstanding knock Gill Trollers and Haters becoming Fans now,Thats some Outstanding knock Gill❤️ https://t.co/KkpAvOgFcg

rocky @zahraakraam ! the plucky youngster has astounded us all , warra 200 bhai shab , witnessed this man innings for the 3rd time and he seriously made an valiant effort to hit this score 🥵 the plucky youngster has astounded us all , warra 200 bhai shab , witnessed this man innings for the 3rd time and he seriously made an valiant effort to hit this score 🥵💖! https://t.co/d3Kby5xNkp

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere Double Century by Shubman Gill! He Smashed 208 runs from 149 balls against New Zealand in 1st ODI Match. He becomes the 5th Indian to smash a double century! A knock to remember Forever. Double Century by Shubman Gill! He Smashed 208 runs from 149 balls against New Zealand in 1st ODI Match. He becomes the 5th Indian to smash a double century! A knock to remember Forever. https://t.co/uTFuxDC4RK

Manya @CSKian716 Gill is coming for the people who said Ishan should get the nod ahead of him because Ishan scored a 200. Gill is coming for the people who said Ishan should get the nod ahead of him because Ishan scored a 200.

Shubman Gill's blitz takes India to 349

Gill had to build his innings in a bit different manner on Wednesday as the hosts lost a few wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs. The wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were particularly untimely as they came at a time when their partnership with Gill looked to take off.

However, Gill unleashed his power-hitting ability at the backend of India's innings and got to his double hundred with a hattrick of sixes. It was his carnage that ensured India set a target of 350, around 20-30 more than what the Kiwis were expecting. It will take a massive effort from the visitors to pull off this chase.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes