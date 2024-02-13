There have been some incredible spinning deliveries in cricket over the years. From Shane Warne to Muttiah Muralitharan, spin legends have produced some stunning deliveries. Rather bizarrely, some cricket fans are now dubbing a delivery from a Kuwait bowler the ‘ball of the century’.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Kuwait spinner, with a Harbhajan Singh-like action, is seen producing an unplayable delivery. The loopy delivery pitches way outside off stump and ends up turning viciously to hit the leg stump, leaving the batter dumbfounded.

The viral video has been shared on the X handle of ‘That’s So Village’ and has garnered 1.5 million views.

According to a report in Wisden, the bowler who produced the unplayable delivery is Kuwaiti Nationals off-spinner Muhammad Waqar Anjum. The report added that the video is from a KCC T20 Challengers Trophy 2024 game between Kuwaiti Nationals and SBS CC.

How fans reacted to viral video of Kuwait spinner

Many fans and some members of the cricket fraternity have also reacted to the viral video of the Kuwait spinner. Some have compared him to Indian off-spinner Harbhajan, while others saw shades of Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan in the bowler. Here are some of the interesting reactions to the viral video.

When spin legend Shane Warne bowled the ‘ball of the century’ in 1993

While some fans quipped that the Kuwait bowler in the viral video delivered the ball of this century, Aussie spin wizard Warne bowled what many critics and fans termed the ball of the previous century in 1993.

With his first ball against England in his first Ashes Test, Warne produced a ripper to clean up Mike Gatting in 1993 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The young spinner, who was looking to make his name in cricket, bowled one outside leg and the ball turned prodigiously to hit the off stump. Gatting tried his best to cover the line of the ball with his defensive stroke, but was beaten all ends up and walked back in disbelief.

According to many experts, the magical delivery from Warne signaled the revival of the art of leg-spin in international cricket.

