"Welcome to the #OneFamily"- MI fans thrilled as Harmanpreet Kaur joins Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 Auction

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been snapped up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1.8 crore at the WPL 2023 Auction on Monday, February 13. Mumbai went hard for Smriti Mandhana but missed out on the star opener.

However, they ensured they got Harmanpreet and now potentially have a captain for their WPL side. It is a huge signing as she is the current Indian captain, as well as an explosive middle-order batter who can also bowl.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see MI sign Harmanpreet Kaur and drew parallels with how even the captain of the Indian men's team, Rohit Sharma, is with the Mumbai Indians. Here are some of their reactions:

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Harmanpreet Kaur to Mumbai for INR 1.8 cr. Captaincy material + Gun middle-order batter + pretty effective spinner as well. What more can we ask for! #WPLAuction Harmanpreet Kaur to Mumbai for INR 1.8 cr. Captaincy material + Gun middle-order batter + pretty effective spinner as well. What more can we ask for! #WPLAuction

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐬⁴⁵ @NewGodOfCricket 🥵 Harmanpreet kaur comes to mumbai Harmanpreet kaur comes to mumbai 🔥🥵

Aditya45 @RohitianAditya

Harmanpreet Kaur in MI❣️

Both Indian team Captain in Mipaltan

@ImRo45 @ImHarmanpreet Aala reHarmanpreet Kaur in MI❣️Both Indian team Captain in Mipaltan Aala re Harmanpreet Kaur in MI❣️Both Indian team Captain in Mipaltan 💙@ImRo45 @ImHarmanpreet https://t.co/VR0TQYNJmw

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33



#WPL2023 HARMANPREET KAUR WELCOME TO MI FAMILY HARMANPREET KAUR WELCOME TO MI FAMILY 💙#WPL2023

Aadvik ( fan account ) @thecoolguy03



Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is MI men's team captain



Wow 🏻 Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is MI women's team captainIndian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is MI men's team captainWow Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is MI women's team captainIndian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is MI men's team captainWow 👌🏻

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 Rohit Sharma Harmanpreet Kaur

🤝

Indian Captains playing for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma Harmanpreet Kaur 🤝Indian Captains playing for Mumbai Indians.

Ananya Chaudhary @ananya_71 Harmanpreet Kaur To MI Harmanpreet Kaur To MI❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Abhiramy✨ @rohitspullshot_



Just take Jemi now and I'll be the hapiesttttt🥺 Mumbai Indians @mipaltan We BUY our FIRST PLAYER!!!!!



Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur 🥳 We BUY our FIRST PLAYER!!!!!Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur 🥳 Wanted Harman in MI and SHE'S HEREEEEEEJust take Jemi now and I'll be the hapiesttttt🥺 twitter.com/mipaltan/statu… Wanted Harman in MI and SHE'S HEREEEEEEJust take Jemi now and I'll be the hapiesttttt🥺 twitter.com/mipaltan/statu…

Mumbai Indians have been pretty smart with their WPL 2023 auction buys so far

Generally Mumbai Indians, in the past few auctions, have been breaking the bank for the players that they want. However, one marked change that was there for everyone to see was how owner Neeta Ambani was being advised by head coach Charlotte Edwards to ensure that the bid didn't go overboard.

With the signings of all-rounders Nat Sciver and Amelia Kerr, MI have been really smart in their recruitment. Sciver's England connection with Edwards meant that it was natural that Mumbai could go hard for her, spending INR 3.2 crores.

She is a proven match-winner and will nicely settle in the middle order alongside Harmanpreet Kaur. The signing of Amelia Kerr could probably be the steal of the auction as MI spent just INR 1 crore for her services. A wrist-spinner who can bat in the top order, Kerr gives that much-needed balance to any side she plays for.

It will be interesting to see how Mumbai go about their bidding with the players to come. The auction may now move towards some 'smart signings' and MI have had a history of making such utility buys.

