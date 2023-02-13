Create

"Welcome to the #OneFamily"- MI fans thrilled as Harmanpreet Kaur joins Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 Auction

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Feb 13, 2023 16:11 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur might also lead the MI side in the WPL 2023. (P.C.:Twitter)
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been snapped up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1.8 crore at the WPL 2023 Auction on Monday, February 13. Mumbai went hard for Smriti Mandhana but missed out on the star opener.

However, they ensured they got Harmanpreet and now potentially have a captain for their WPL side. It is a huge signing as she is the current Indian captain, as well as an explosive middle-order batter who can also bowl.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see MI sign Harmanpreet Kaur and drew parallels with how even the captain of the Indian men's team, Rohit Sharma, is with the Mumbai Indians. Here are some of their reactions:

Welcome to the #OneFamily skipper! @mipaltan #WPL https://t.co/udOcWaj00i
National team captain representing GOAT franchise ❤🌼Welcome to #OneFamily @ImHarmanpreet 🧘‍♀️ twitter.com/mipaltan/statu… https://t.co/8IFFoXBv56
Harmanpreet Kaur to Mumbai for INR 1.8 cr. Captaincy material + Gun middle-order batter + pretty effective spinner as well. What more can we ask for! #WPLAuction
Harmanpreet kaur comes to mumbai 🔥🥵
Aala re Harmanpreet Kaur in MI❣️Both Indian team Captain in Mipaltan 💙@ImRo45 @ImHarmanpreet https://t.co/VR0TQYNJmw
The second player sold for the WPL is HARMANPREET KAUR for 1.8 cr.#WPLAuction | #WPL https://t.co/dYGVgJXh2K
HARMANPREET KAUR WELCOME TO MI FAMILY 💙#WPL2023
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is MI women's team captainIndian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is MI men's team captainWow 👌🏻
🔨 LET'S GO! Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the WPL.📷 Getty • #HarmanpreetKaur #WPL #WPLAuction #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/mmZbsYlj1u
Rohit Sharma Harmanpreet Kaur 🤝Indian Captains playing for Mumbai Indians.
Harmanpreet Kaur To MI❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
OMG WE GOT HARMAN
Wanted Harman in MI and SHE'S HEREEEEEEJust take Jemi now and I'll be the hapiesttttt🥺 twitter.com/mipaltan/statu…

Mumbai Indians have been pretty smart with their WPL 2023 auction buys so far

Generally Mumbai Indians, in the past few auctions, have been breaking the bank for the players that they want. However, one marked change that was there for everyone to see was how owner Neeta Ambani was being advised by head coach Charlotte Edwards to ensure that the bid didn't go overboard.

With the signings of all-rounders Nat Sciver and Amelia Kerr, MI have been really smart in their recruitment. Sciver's England connection with Edwards meant that it was natural that Mumbai could go hard for her, spending INR 3.2 crores.

She is a proven match-winner and will nicely settle in the middle order alongside Harmanpreet Kaur. The signing of Amelia Kerr could probably be the steal of the auction as MI spent just INR 1 crore for her services. A wrist-spinner who can bat in the top order, Kerr gives that much-needed balance to any side she plays for.

It will be interesting to see how Mumbai go about their bidding with the players to come. The auction may now move towards some 'smart signings' and MI have had a history of making such utility buys.

Edited by Puranjay
