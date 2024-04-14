West Indies Test Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Windward Islands vs West Indies Academy, Match 24

Guyana secured a win over Jamaica by 212 runs in the 21st encounter of the West Indies Championship 2024 while T&T Red Force picked up a 120-run win over Comb C&C in the 22nd game.

Meanwhile, Barbados registered a nine-wicket win against Leeward Islands in the 23rd match while Windward Islands bagged a 158-run win over West Indies Academy in the 24th clash.

Guyana moved one spot up to the top rank with four wins, one loss, and a draw, picking up 48 points at 1.408. Barbados also ascended one spot up to the second rank with four wins and two losses, picking up 48 points at an NRR of 1.241.

The Windward Islands also moved one spot up to the third rank with four wins and two defeats, picking up 48 points at an NRR of 1.089. Leeward Islands slipped from the top to the fourth rank with four wins and two losses, gathering 48 points with an NRR of 1.089.

T&T Red Force, WIA, Jamaica, and Comb C&C settled for the bottom four positions in the tally with 39, 24, 24, and zero points, respectively.

How did the games pan out?

In the 21st game, Guyana secured an impressive total of 424 runs. Kemol Savory (155) and captain Tevin Imlach (101) were the standout batters. Ojay Shields shined with a four-fer.

In reply, Jamaica got all-out for 153 runs. Veerasammy Permaul pocketed a brilliant fifer. Guyana, in the third innings, declared their innings at 147/4. In the chase, Jamaica got bundled out for 206 runs, losing the game by 212 runs. Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie picked up three wickets apiece.

In the 22nd clash, T&T Red Force notched up a dominating total of 591/7d. Amir Jangoo was the top batter with 218 runs while Jason Mohammed smacked 157 runs. Amari Goodridge pocketed a fifer.

In response, Comb C&C got all out for 238 runs. Anderson Phillip picked up a brilliant fifer. In the third innings, T&T declared their innings at 95/2. Comb C&C, in the chase, got all out for 325 runs, losing the game by 120 runs. Bryan Charles was the star bowler with an impressive four-fer.

Shifting to the 23rd contest, Barbados secured an imposing total of 542/9d with Kraigg Brathwaite (189), Zachary McCaskie (101) and Roston Chase (127) shining. Rahkeem Cornwall picked up a fifer.

In reply, Leeward Islands got all out for 288 runs as Keacy Carty top-scored with 127 runs. In the follow-on, they got bundled out for 311 runs. Roston Chase scalped a brilliant seven-wicket haul. In the chase, they scored 58/1, securing a win by nine wickets.

Delving into the details of the 24th match, Windward Islands could score only 162 runs. Joshua Bishop scalped a four-fer. In reply, WIA got bundled out for 158 runs. Gilon Tyson pocketed a five-wicket haul.

In the third innings, Windward scored a total of 275 runs with captain Alic Athanaze shining for his side (89). In the chase, WIA got all out for 121 runs, losing the game by 158 runs. Shamar Springer was the star bowler with a four-fer.

