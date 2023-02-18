"What an asset he is turning out to be for India" - Fans hail Axar Patel for his incredible 74 in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 

Axar Patel has once again proved his value as an all-rounder after helping bring India back into the second Test against Australia in Delhi on Saturday.
The southpaw walked out to bat when the hosts were in a precarious situation at 132/7. However, his fantastic knock of 74(115) and a century-stand with fellow all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that India conceded just a one-run lead after the end of their first innings.
Axar didn't go into a shell as he took his chances as and when he felt there was an opportunity to cash in on. The southpaw was also solid in his defense and has arguably been India's best batter in this series so far.
Fans on Twitter hailed Axar Patel for his incredible rearguard action when the hosts looked down and out of the game. Here are some of the reactions:
Axar Patel continues to be invaluable as a lower-order batter for India
There was a lot of talk about whether Kuldeep Yadav should be India's third spinner in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Some were convinced that Kuldeep would play as he had more variety than Axar Patel.
However, in both of India's innings so far, Axar has scored 84 and 74, proving that he has the clutch mentality to deliver when the team is under immense pressure. His partnership with Jadeja in the first Test set up India's big lead and this time around, he had Ashwin for company.
The veteran off-spinner also deserves credit for his knock of 37 and for the way he kept on communicating with Axar throughout their partnership. Although Australia got a lead of just one run, India will be pleased with Axar and Ashwin's partnership as that has prevented the visitors from getting a massive advantage in Delhi.
