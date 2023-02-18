"What an asset he is turning out to be for India" - Fans hail Axar Patel for his incredible 74 in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 

Axar Patel has once again proved his value as an all-rounder after helping bring India back into the second Test against Australia in Delhi on Saturday.

The southpaw walked out to bat when the hosts were in a precarious situation at 132/7. However, his fantastic knock of 74(115) and a century-stand with fellow all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that India conceded just a one-run lead after the end of their first innings.

Axar didn't go into a shell as he took his chances as and when he felt there was an opportunity to cash in on. The southpaw was also solid in his defense and has arguably been India's best batter in this series so far.

Fans on Twitter hailed Axar Patel for his incredible rearguard action when the hosts looked down and out of the game. Here are some of the reactions:

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

#IndvAus #BGT Well played, Axar. Only half century in India’s innings. Scored the match-winning 80+ in the last game too. What an asset he’s turning out to be for India at home… Well played, Axar. Only half century in India’s innings. Scored the match-winning 80+ in the last game too. What an asset he’s turning out to be for India at home… 👏👏#IndvAus #BGT

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Back-to-back fifties in difficult conditions highlights Axar Patel's impressive improvement as a Test batter. His six hitting ability has gone up several notches. Back-to-back fifties in difficult conditions highlights Axar Patel's impressive improvement as a Test batter. His six hitting ability has gone up several notches.

Utsav 💔 @utsav045 Deserving standing ovation for Axar Patel Deserving standing ovation for Axar Patel 👏 https://t.co/tjEsoeeO5p

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Ashwin-Jadeja-Axar.



Hard to recall any other team that has had such a powerful combination of all-rounders in their lineup. It's going to take something extraordinary to beat India at home as long as these three remain in the team. Ashwin-Jadeja-Axar. Hard to recall any other team that has had such a powerful combination of all-rounders in their lineup. It's going to take something extraordinary to beat India at home as long as these three remain in the team.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Arey bhai gajab Jai Mata Di catch by Cummins. No business taking that with his strong hand but still.



Well fought Axar. At 139/7, the game looked very very different, to get it to 259 is a remarkable effort. Well played. Evened the game out. Arey bhai gajab Jai Mata Di catch by Cummins. No business taking that with his strong hand but still. Well fought Axar. At 139/7, the game looked very very different, to get it to 259 is a remarkable effort. Well played. Evened the game out.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #INDvAUS Lyon was on the charge before Axar and Ashwin stopped him. Superb partnership Lyon was on the charge before Axar and Ashwin stopped him. Superb partnership 👏🏽😄 #INDvAUS https://t.co/6nAFULSWl3

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Axar Patel in this Test series against Australia:



•84(174).

•74(115).



Most runs, best average, most 50s, most 4s, most 6s in this series - Outstanding, Axar! Axar Patel in this Test series against Australia:•84(174).•74(115).Most runs, best average, most 50s, most 4s, most 6s in this series - Outstanding, Axar! https://t.co/bgKxFJS3Ye

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns End of an extraordinary knock from Axar Patel, 74 runs when India was down & out in the Delhi test. He has given a great chance for India. End of an extraordinary knock from Axar Patel, 74 runs when India was down & out in the Delhi test. He has given a great chance for India. https://t.co/SW8fUhqxff

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Axar Patel scored 74 in 115 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. What a knock by Axar, under pressure when India were struggling, he stepped up and put on a show.



Well done, Axar! Axar Patel scored 74 in 115 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. What a knock by Axar, under pressure when India were struggling, he stepped up and put on a show.Well done, Axar! https://t.co/GFloGWc5I9

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India - 2/12 & Axar scored 34 vs BAN

India - 7/240 & Axar scored 84 vs AUS

India - 7/139 & Axar scored 74 vs AUS



The crisis man of India, Bapu. India - 2/12 & Axar scored 34 vs BAN India - 7/240 & Axar scored 84 vs AUS India - 7/139 & Axar scored 74 vs AUS The crisis man of India, Bapu. https://t.co/8LxKHl2LqR

Axar Patel continues to be invaluable as a lower-order batter for India

There was a lot of talk about whether Kuldeep Yadav should be India's third spinner in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Some were convinced that Kuldeep would play as he had more variety than Axar Patel.

However, in both of India's innings so far, Axar has scored 84 and 74, proving that he has the clutch mentality to deliver when the team is under immense pressure. His partnership with Jadeja in the first Test set up India's big lead and this time around, he had Ashwin for company.

The veteran off-spinner also deserves credit for his knock of 37 and for the way he kept on communicating with Axar throughout their partnership. Although Australia got a lead of just one run, India will be pleased with Axar and Ashwin's partnership as that has prevented the visitors from getting a massive advantage in Delhi.

