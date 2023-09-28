"What a brain fade" - Fans react as Australia name only one frontline spinner in World Cup 2023 squad

Australia announced their final 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India on Thursday, September 28. Ashton Agar failed to make the cut after failing to recover from a calf injury.

In-form batter Marnus Labuschagne replaced the left-arm spinner in the squad. Travis Head, who is likely to be available only for the second half of the tournament due to an injury, also retained his place.

Following the announcements, a few people on social media suggested that the Australian selectors made a massive mistake by including just one specialist spinner. Leg spinner Adam Zampa is the only frontline spinner in the squad.

They seem to be backing Glenn Maxwell to chip in with a few overs. The part-time spinner bagged a four-wicket haul in the third and final ODI of the recently concluded series against India.

However, some fans believe that they should have added another genuine spinner, considering the spin-friendly tracks in India. Here are some of the top reactions:

Australia recently competed against India in a three-match ODI series. Although they struggled to get going in the first two encounters, the Aussies secured a 66-run consolation win in the last fixture.

Australia's World Cup 2023 squad

Pat Cummins and company will face the Netherlands in their first warm-up match of the World Cup 2023 at the Greenfield International Stadium on September 30.

They will then take on Pakistan in their second and final warm-up fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 3.

Australia's World Cup 2023 campaign will begin with an encounter against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.